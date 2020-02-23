Supergirl season 6: Jeremy Jordan open to returning again as Winn







Tomorrow night marks the Supergirl 100th episode, and it also just so happens to feature another installment from Jeremy Jordan. The former series regular returned this season to do an arc as Winn Schott, one that showed an adventurous side to the character — plus a great deal of growth from who he was before. It’s been both fun and delightfully nostalgic, and it’s the sort of thing we know we want to see more of moving forward.

So while we are nearing the end of the road for Winn at the moment, recognize this — there could still be more opportunities to see him down the line! While it may happen in season 5, Jordan told Entertainment Weekly that he would be interested in coming back for season 6:

“It’s just the fact that Winn has always been part of the DNA of the show and when he returns for these couple episodes it really just felt natural and normal … The second I stepped on the set it was like I had never left and we just had a blast. I would be more than happy to come back and guest star again in the future. I don’t think it will happen this season unfortunately, I think they’re almost done filming, but hopefully next season maybe we can find something and continue the journey.”

So long as the schedule for Jordan allows it and the show has a good story, we’d file this away into “gonna happen” territory. Why in the world would a show like Supergirl avoid an opportunity like this? It connects the past, present, and future at the same exact time.

Beyond just Jordan making another appearance, remember that there are a LOT of other familiar faces coming back for the 100th episode, as well. Think along the lines of Odette Annable (Samantha), Chris Wood (Mon-El), and Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer). This is an episode that will force Kara Danvers to look back towards the past — it should be cool and inventive, with a twist inspired in part by the movie It’s a Wonderful Life.

