This Is Us season 4: The projected schedule moving forward







This Is Us season 4 is currently in what we’d call the home stretch. Including Tuesday night’s “Clouds,” there are only four installments left this season. What ground is there left to cover? Think in terms of a LOT of different things. We need to understand the source of the Kevin/Randall estrangement, just as we also need to learn who Kevin becomes engaged to. There’s also the question marks surrounding Toby and Kate’s relationship, in addition to where Kate even is in the flash-forward timeline.

For some more This Is Us video coverage, check out our promo analysis for episode 15 now! After you’re done watching, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our This Is Us playlist for more updates throughout the week.

So how are we going to see the remaining stories play out on This Is Us season 4? How could the story wrap up overall? We do at least have a little bit more insight on this subject right now.

First things first, remember that Tuesday’s episode “Clouds” is going to revolve around Randall in therapy, while Kevin spends some time with Rebecca and we see Toby make a big romantic gesture. There could be a big reveal or two in here, as according to the Futon Critic, there is no episode set for March 3.

So what about the road beyond that? There appears to be episodes scheduled at the moment for March 10 and 17, with the finale then set for March 24. Those three episodes should allow for all sorts of great storylines and emotional reveals. This Is Us has the luxury of knowing that there are two more seasons coming beyond season 4, so they can plan ahead rather than trying some finale now that doubles as a series-ender. They have flexibility.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us and what lies ahead

What do you want to see on This Is Us as we move forward to the end of season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates moving forward on the NBC juggernaut. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







