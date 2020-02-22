The Good Doctor season 3 spoilers: Freddie Highmore on Shaun, Lea







Entering Monday night’s new episode of The Good Doctor season 3, it feels abundantly clear that there are some big emotional reveals coming up. Just think about where we ended off recently — Shaun Murphy and Carly Lever are broken up. The relationship ended in part over some feelings that Carly suspects Shaun has towards Lea, and now is the time for him to examine those — and then make a big confession after the fact.

It’s no secret based on some of the promotional material that is out there that Shaun is going to have a big moment with Lea within this episode. It’s possible that he confesses to romantic feelings, or that the planned conversation veers into a slightly different direction. Shaun’s had his heart broken by Lea before, and because of that, the #1 question to wonder here is how to make this situation different. It’s possible that Lea reacts to the confession in a different way than expected … or that the confession itself comes with a few different twists.

No matter the substance of Shaun’s statement, the end result could raise a few eyebrows. That’s at least our take on some of what Freddie Highmore had to say on the subject to TV Insider:

[The confession] a scene that I’m really proud of. Paige [Spara] did such a wonderful job playing the scene and it’s always a joy to act opposite her. There’s this sort of horrible truth that the episode ends on that hopefully will feel surprising, even though it’s not entirely conclusive.

Highmore also directed Monday’s episode, which does allow him to further dive into the story and specific reactions in a way that he otherwise would not. He understands intimately what needs to be carried through these moments, largely because he has lived as Shaun and done a lot of the research necessary. This is an episode that will set up the final episodes of the season — there’s no guarantee that Shaun concludes this batch of episodes happy. Yet, we do believe that he will exit feeling as though he’s learned something, and maybe that will help him better determine what he wants for his future.

