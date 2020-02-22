Call the Midwife season 9 finale promo: Fall of the order?







The upcoming Call the Midwife season 9 finale is going to be as dramatic as you would probably imagine … and also gut-wrenching at the same time. This is what happens when you see the sisters of Nonnatus House threatened by a funding crisis, one that could end the establishment as we know it.

Why strip the Order of its funding? A part of the problem here is that times are changing — this is something that has been apparent from the beginning with this series, and there are some people who are going to be less and less reliant on the midwives and sisters of Nonnatus. With change could hardship for some and victory for others. At the moment, it appears as though the sisters are suffering the most.

Yet, we don’t think that you can rule out Nonnatus for sure. Do you really think that some of these sisters are going to give up without a fight? They will do whatever they can in order to preserve their home and the work that they do. They’re not in this for monetary reasons. The #1 thing that they desire is to serve their God and then also help others in tough time. They specialize in comfort, mercy, and understanding. Their work is often unheralded and under-appreciated by the nature of it. They don’t spend time out on the street hoping that people choose to praise and support them.

In addition to the sisters fighting for their future, expect to also see them having some support from others. Take, for example, Dr. Turner, who realizes that he couldn’t do what he does without support. The midwives recognize the value of people like Sister Julienne, and the same goes for Dr. Turner and Shelagh. Everyone is working together around this community with a common goal, and it’s definitely an effort and a fight we’d like to see continue for as long as possible. We know that there will be heartbreak (there always is with episodes of this show); let’s just cross our fingers that there is hope in between.

Related News – Be sure to get some other information when it comes to the Call the Midwife finale and what to expect

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Life changes. x

Our unmissable #CallTheMidwife Series 9 Finale. Sunday at 8pm on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/oovMWgt1OZ — Call The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) February 20, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







