Call the Midwife season 9 finale spoilers: Is Nonnatus House over?







Are you interested in learning a little bit more about the Call the Midwife season 9 finale? This is an episode coming onto BBC One next week, and the future of Nonnatus House is in jeopardy. There’s a funding crisis that suggests that some of the sisters may not be able to continue their work in the same way that they have. They’ve devoted much of their lives to helping others, and much of the work of Sister Julienne and others is done in a non-commercial way. They’re not trying to exploit their accommodations or live in a frivolous way; they’re trying to help people and there are sacrifices that they make.

Of course, we don’t imagine that any of these characters are going to take bad news lying down — within this episode, we imagine that some effort will be made to turn things around a little bit! We’re excited to watch some of that unfold over the course of this hour — let’s just hope there is closure since otherwise, we’ll be waiting until Christmas to learn more. It is quite shocking to think that the latest Call the Midwife season is just about at an end. Time really does fly with this show sometimes!

For some more information as to what’s coming for all of these characters, be sure to view the Call the Midwife season 9 finale synopsis below:

Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) decides it is time to take matters in hand, when a letter arrives from the council saying that they will cut funding to Nonnatus House and no longer pay for their accommodation.

After an unsuccessful meeting with the council, Sister Julienne broaches the subject with the rest of the team and a forthright Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) goes with Sister Julienne to try and tackle the issue with Violet (Annabelle Apsion) at one of her open sessions as a local councillor.

Violet seems more on the side of the council than the Nonnatus House team at this point, but later comes up with a window of opportunity to give them one chance to put their case in person to the council.

At clinic, Nurse Crane meets and cares for heavily pregnant, bohemian Bonnie (Ruby Thomas), not married but committed to the baby’s father, Eddie (Thomas Howes). Nurse Crane suggests that with Bonnie’s headache it may be wise to come into the maternity home until the baby arrives.

Meanwhile, Petra (Kitty Archer) and her mother Ada (Sue Elliott-Nicholls) make hasty plans with Violet for Petra’s wedding to come forward – now that Petra is unexpectedly in the family way.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to Call the Midwife

What do you want to see when it comes to the Call the Midwife season 9 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to also stick around to get some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







