God Friended Me season 2 episode 14 sneak peek: One weird friend suggestion







What’s coming up on God Friended Me season 2 episode 14? There is another new episode airing on CBS this weekend, and at the center of this story is something rather simple: The search for a hacker. This is something that Miles is craving as a means of achieving his final endgame: Learning the truth about the God Account. He wants to continue doing it so long as his sister can get better, but at this point, doing that without any sort of direct connection is frustrating — to put it lightly.

What else is frustrating? More than likely, it’s trying to find a way to handle your friend suggestion being … yourself? Odd as that may seem, that is at the center of the latest sneak peek below courtesy of CBS. In this, Miles bears witness to the rather shocking friend suggestion and after the fact, he’s not 100% sure what to do about it. How can he help himself? Is this some sort of proclamation that he needs to go take some self-help class? It’s a question that will leave him racking his brain for a while … but rest assured that he will get an answer in due time.

What Miles is going to uncover within this episode is that the friend suggestion of “him” is not really him, and he may have to help the person behind the fake account instead. If that were us, though, that wouldn’t be something that we were altogether eager to do. What help someone who has been impersonating you? There may be a reason for the act, but that doesn’t mean that it’s something that Miles is altogether psyched about at all.

Through this episode, we’re expecting a few more interesting twists and turns, and for Miles to recognize more that finding the hacker is not easy. The same goes for getting answers and understanding why all of this is happening in the first place.

