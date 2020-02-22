Outlander season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Tension between Jamie, Lt. Knox







Are you excited to check out Outlander season 5 episode 2 on Starz in just over 24 hours’ time? This is hopefully going to be a continuation of a grand, emotional story — and one that will be chock full of all sorts of memorable moments. Think along the lines of the sort of thing that we’ll watch time and time again on repeat after the fact.

So what’s one of the things we know we can expect for certain on this weekend’s episode? Think along the lines of brewing tension between Jamie Fraser and none other than Lieutenant Knox. We know that Knox has been left to help form and bring about the militia — you know the, one that Jamie doesn’t really want to form. He wants Murtagh to be okay! Yet, he’s going through the motions at the moments, including traveling with the Redcoats in a sneak peek that you can see over at Entertainment Weekly. He needs to do what he can in order to preserve Fraser’s Ridge.

What this sneak peek reminds you of primarily is the fact that the backcountry folk are none too excited about the presence of the British — as a matter of fact, one spits at the sight of Knox. This leads to him giving a monologue about the importance of manners and civility to keep people from killing one another. Do we think that Jamie believers in honor? Sure, but we don’t think that Sam Heughan’s character spends his time reading a bunch of etiquette guides. He finds his own way to treat others who deserve respect right … but the twist here is that he certainly knows plenty who aren’t worthy of it. We’ll certainly see more of those feelings present as the season goes along.

The most important thing for Jamie is this — knowing when to hide one’s true emotions. It’s best to be calculated when preparing your next move!

