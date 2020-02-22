Supergirl season 5 episode 14 spoilers: The Non Nocere plan







There are a few different things to note at the moment about Supergirl season 5 episode 14. Take, for starters, this — Lex Luthor is still around, and he’s up to yet another devious scheme.

In general, we gotta say that the amount of Jon Cryer we’re getting to see on the CW show is one of the biggest surprises. Back when the Two and a Half Men alum was cast, we thought that this was going to be a case of him just appearing in a few episodes and that was it. We weren’t sure if DC would let the series continue to use him, or if Warner Bros. would be able to even afford a big-name actor for a long period of time. Yet, they’ve figured things out, and we’re still getting to see more stories with Lex! (One thing is definitely clear — Cryer is great in the role, and we have a feeling that he loves playing him.)

There is one other thing that’s clear — the Non Nocere plan with Lena Luthor is still moving forward. This is a plot that could lead to some major consequences of its own, ones that could be either foreseen or unforeseen depending on who you are. Lena may think that there is a way to “make people better” and at peace. Yet, in doing a lot of this, you’re taking away a possible of free will. We don’t have to tell you that this is dangerous — not to mention morally complicated.

For a few more details about this episode overall, we strongly suggest that you check out the full Supergirl season 5 episode 14 synopsis below:

LENA MOVES FORWARD WITH NON NOCERE – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) tasks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with protecting Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but his nefarious purpose goes beyond merely keeping Andrea alive. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex’s help. Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Chandler Smidt (#514). Original airdate 3/8/2020.

