Legacies season 2 episode 14 spoilers: Why the simulation?







If you’ve seen some of the promos so far for Legacies season 2 episode 14, there’s one thing that you know — things are getting a little weird. Emma brings up the idea of a simulation and from there, you see black-and-white versions of some of your favorite characters.

So why are we seeing things play out this way? Is there any reason to hope for a change moving forward? That’s something that we’re going to bring up here in the context of the just-released synopsis. This installment (airing on March 12) is entitled “There’s a Place Where the Lost Things Go,” and you can read more about it below:

CRACKING THE CASE – In order to deal with their recent trauma, Emma (guest star Karen David) suggests the students participate in a group simulation that transports them to a film noir world. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse) and Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) quickly learn they must confront their conflicts head-on or risk facing the game’s catastrophic consequences. Matthew Davis also stars. Michael Karasick directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Mark Ryan Walberg (#214). Original airdate 3/12/2020.

Just in terms of the details alone, you have to consider this to be one of the more engaging installments that we’ve seen of the show so far. This is a chance to see how characters work within this alternate noir world — also, we would imagine that this was a chance for the writers and the director Karasick to have some fun with something that they don’t often get a chance to do. (Granted, this is probably one of the more fun parts about this show in general — every day feels like something different. These episodes don’t really have some set rules that they have to adhere to time and time again.)

To think, whatever happens here is probably only scratching the surface still to where the story could go moving forward.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Legacies, including a chance to view the aforementioned promo

What do you think is going to be coming on Legacies season 2 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around if you’ve got an interest in even more news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







