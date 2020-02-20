





Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? After everything that transpired with Kai, plus some interesting character storylines, we know that there’s an eagerness for more stories. How could there not be?

Unfortunately, we do come bearing some rather-bad news at the moment. There is no new episode coming on tonight, with the simplest reason for it being that the Danielle Rose Russell series is on a break to ensure that there’s a nice, solid run of episodes coming later in the spring. Also, this is a move that does allow production to stay ahead of the game. The last thing, after all, that they should want is to fall behind and make it so that the show has to rush things along.

When Legacies is coming back on the air next month, we’re going to be seeing one of the more imaginative stories that we’ve had a chance to see for some time. This is one that could introduce a simulation, but then also a movement into a strange black-and-white format. Are we going to be seeing a story inspired in some ways by a classic noir? It’s going to be bold, intriguing, and who knows? Maybe telling a story through a different format is a great way in order to ensure that we learn some more stuff about Hope and some other key characters.

In the end, we are hoping to get some more news on Legacies sooner rather than later. All signs point to some more details on season 2 episode 14 emerging over the next week or so. This is a foundation to what’s coming next, and a dramatic story that is only going to keep building. No matter what threats emerge, we imagine that relationships will continue to be the centerpiece for this story.

What do you want to see on Legacies moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show isn't on the air tonight?

