





Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Before we write too much else here, we know what everyone probably wants who is reading this article. Why wouldn’t you want to get more of the Reagans on television as soon as possible? We had a new episode last week, but otherwise it does feel like we’re sitting in the doldrums without getting to see a whole lot of new stories with regularity.

Alas, the doldrums are now in action once more, as there is no installment coming on the network tonight. What’s the reasoning behind that? It has a little bit to do with the show spacing out its 22-episode order so that it concludes in May. There’s more of a push to put out episodes of MacGyver/Hawaii Five-0 right now because eventually, there needs to be a timeslot freed up for some more Magnum PI. When it comes to Blue Bloods, there isn’t any real pressure to move things along.

If you haven’t heard the news just yet, we’ll go ahead and tell you that the Tom Selleck series is going to be back in action come Friday, March 7. This is an installment entitled “Vested Interests,” and if you look below, you can get some more information as to what’s coming up:

“Vested Interests” – Jamie is under investigation after his police vest is found on a perp, and Frank debates whether to aid and protect an old friend, Chuck Kennedy (Ed Asner), whose home was invaded. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a hotel employee believed to be a suicide, and Erin asks Anthony to make a deal with a man who knows secrets about the current D.A., on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Ed Asner’s appearance is going to be the primary selling point entering this episode — how can it not be? We’re talking about a TV icon!

