The Walking Dead season 10 episode 9: Will Carol open up Daryl?







The midseason premiere of The Walking Dead season 10 is arriving on AMC this Sunday and at this point, it’s clear what one driving force is for the story — revenge. Carol wants to find a way to get vengeance on Alpha. After what happened to Henry, she can’t quite think about anything else. It is her largest driving force and while she’s not necessarily proud of it, there is also no clear way for her to change it.

Consider this one of the biggest rock-and-a-hard-place struggles out there. This is also one that is putting Daryl Dixon in a tough position, as well. He and Carol are often as close as close can be, but he now finds himself in a position where he doesn’t know what she’s gonna do anytime that she’s outside. She’s become detached, and he explains some of that to her in the sneak peek below from Sunday’s big episode. He knows that Alpha and her people have created a zombie-horde trap, and maybe Carol found herself a little more likely to fall into it because of how intent she is on vengeance. That very thing is such a driving force for her that she isn’t being as cautious as she once was.

For some more The Walking Dead video coverage, remember to watch our latest take at the bottom of this article! After you watch, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist for more ongoing discussions.

In the end, the #1 thing that Daryl wants is for Carol to open up to her. Unfortunately, that’s just not something that she’s been able to do. We don’t think that Melissa McBride’s character is off twisting a metaphorical mustache, thinking of ways to hurt Daryl or really anyone else, for that matter. She just finds herself in a situation where she can’t quite figure out what else to do other than to settle into her state of mind.

Rest assured, this premiere is going to be emotional for Carol fans — and the longer that it goes on, the more emotionally trying it may become.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information and news on the midseason premiere now

What do you most want to see on The Walking Dead season 10 episode 9?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want more insight on the series. (Photo: AMC, video via Entertainment Weekly.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







