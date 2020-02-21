MacGyver season 4 episode 3 sneak peek: The ghost plane mission







MacGyver season 4 episode 3 is going to be coming onto CBS this Friday, but there are a few different things to be excited about. Take, for example, one of the crazier missions that we’ve seen Team Phoenix take on.

So what’s at the center of this one? Well, let’s just put it like this — the team is already mid-air when they are tasked with a mission to get on board a plane mid-flight (does that mean transferring for another plane?) only to then uncover that nothing is quite as it seemed. It looked on the surface like there was a mid-flight medical emergency going on when in reality, the situation is a little bit more complicated and dire than anyone first thought.

This sneak peek below is fun mostly because the team is introduced to a “ghost plane” — one that isn’t exactly being tracked properly, and one that comes with its fair share of questions. We know that this preview itself also asks another question, and that is who is really in charge of everything that is going on with the Phoenix. Matty is so used to being the boss, but with Russ being responsible for getting the whole team together in the first place, he is going to feel as though he’s responsible for issuing orders. There’s going to be some tension and even though things may be figured out eventually, it could take some time. This is what happens when you’ve got powerful people each feeling like they know the right way forward.

As for Russ, Mac, Riley, and Desi aboard the plane, they’ll probably find some tension themselves. This is what happens when you’re established in close quarters, and also when you’ve got a history together — especially in the way that Mac and Desi do. There’s still a lot that needs to be explored there, for sure.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on MacGyver, including other insight on where the story is going from here

What do you want to see on MacGyver season 4 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







