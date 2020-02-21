Yellowstone renewed for season 4 prior to season 3 premiere







Clearly, the folks over at the Paramount Network don’t want you worrying all that much about the future of Yellowstone. We’re months away now from the show launching its third season and yet, we now have official news on a season 4 renewal!

Today, the news of the early order was confirmed as co-creator Taylor Sheridan has signed a new overall deal with ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands. This will allow him the opportunity to develop new projects at the same parent company that he’s been working at for some time already. We think the early renewal is in part a product of that, but then also Paramount Network wanting to lock in and secure one of their most-popular programs by a mile.

When Yellowstone first launched back in the summer of 2018, it almost immediately translated into becoming one of the biggest hits on all of basic cable. It was able to prove that there was an audience out there for a drama with modern-day Western notes, in addition to being a perfect vehicle for star Kevin Costner. This show has also allowed Sheridan to tip into some other projects already, as Paramount is likely going to use Yellowstone as a blueprint for some of the other content that they want to create. They have an opportunity now to cultivate an entire brand around this audience, which they are already working to grow and cultivate into something that could last for some time.

As of right now, the biggest thing that we can say leading up to Yellowstone season 3 is that it’s going to feature a major role courtesy of former Lost star Josh Holloway. He’s going to be playing one of the biggest threats that we’ve seen John Dutton and the entire family run into so far, and we have to imagine that he’ll be responsible for bringing a great deal of chaos into this world.

