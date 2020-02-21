Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 17 sneak peek: Junior, Tani reunite!







Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 17 is poised to be a huge episode for Junior and Tani, and the producers behind the scenes clearly want you to know this in advance. After all, we’ve got a new sneak peek that is all about it!

If you look below, you can get a reasonably good sense in advance of precisely what we’re talking about here. Tani arrives to pick up Junior after his time out on a mission, and you can sense almost immediately the eagerness that she has to have him back. When they were last around each other, it was clear then that there were some feelings that were starting to become clear between the two. Now, we’re at a point where those feelings are turning into something more.

We’ll admit that we’re somewhat-surprised that CBS put out a sneak peek of these two characters kissing, given that this is such a pivotal moment in their relationship. Yet, at the same time there may very well be a sentiment out there that these two were eventually going to get together anyway. Because of that, why prolong the inevitable in some shape or form? Their chemistry from almost the get-go has been such that this is something people have been rooting for.

What excites us about the idea is that it opens up a whole host of new story possibilities. We think there is a whole lot of story to tell from these two working together and dating — they seem so well-matched for each other, but there will be some little conflicts that arise here and there. This will allow them to explore aspects of their relationship that we haven’t seen on Five-0 in some time. This is not a show innately about romance, but it makes sense for them to embrace some of the story that is directly in front of them. This is a big arc potentially, and we’re curious to see how exactly it unfolds.

