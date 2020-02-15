Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 17 spoilers: Junior & Tani reunite!







Next week on Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 17, you’re going to see an episode that should be rather loved. It’s a Junior – Tani reunion like no other! Beulah Koale is back on the show, and signs point towards their relationship never quite being the same. The writers have taken their time since Koale and Meaghan Rath first joined the show to build their chemistry up. Now, they’ve pretty much made it there and the question now becomes how things evolve from here moving forward. If you get the two together, what changes? Will the rapport be the same?

(It’s also rather ironic to think about the fact that Junior and Tani will have a chance to reconnect the week after Valentine’s Day, whereas on the holiday itself Tani has to deal with a crisis at a convenience store. Just like life, sometimes things don’t quite line up as planned.)

We should note that next week’s episode isn’t guaranteed to pair the two characters up for good, but there’s some convincing evidence. There is a photo over here, for example, that should raise some eyebrows; meanwhile, we also have the official synopsis below:

“He kohu puahiohio i ka ho‘olele i ka lepo i luna” – Harry Langford (Chris Vance) helps Five-0 investigate a series of murders that follow the plot of a fabled unpublished crime novel from the 1920s. Also, Tani and Junior’s friendship takes a meaningful new turn, on HAWAII FIVE-0 Friday, Feb. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

(“He kohu puahiohio i ka ho‘olele i ka lepo i luna” is Hawaiian for “Like a whirlwind, whirling the dust upwards”)

At this point, it should be clear that there’s a LOT of exciting stuff within this episode. The Junior/Tani storyline will be exciting for ‘shippers, but seeing Harry Langford back on the show is fun! This is a guest appearance that we tend to get at least once or twice a season on the show, and we like it since it allows for a fantastic sense of balance.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information on Hawaii Five-0, including some other updates on past episodes

What do you want to see when it comes to Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 17?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







