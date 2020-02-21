Grey’s Anatomy season 16: Is Alex alive? Is MerLuca over?







We know that there were a number of different stories that unraveled over the course of Grey’s Anatomy tonight. Take, for example, a very-exhausted Andrew DeLuca doing what he could to learn the truth about Suzanne. With help from Dr. Lauren Riley, he figured some stuff out … but it took challenging and confronting Meredith to do it. Bailey had taken the patient away from him, and we wonder how complicated this situation’s going to be between them now. That’s especially the case given what Andrew said to her near the end — “we’re done.”

Was Andrew being unfair? Sure. Could Meredith have stood up for him more? Also sure. Both things could be true. We don’t think that we’ve reached the end of the road with her and DeLuca, but we imagine that there is going to be some serious soul-searching that

Yet, despite everything that is happening on-screen at the moment with this show, we’re still concentrating on the mystery with Alex Karev. It’s hard not to. He’s left Jo, and that in itself is out of character. Now, to go along with that, he’s not communicating with her. This is a mystery that is hovering out there and there’s no clear answer as to when the result is going to be coming. Meredith did try her best in order to reach out at the very end of the episode, but unfortunately, there isn’t any clear response. He’s ghosting her too. Yet, he did start to text her seemingly … evidence that he may very well be alive.

Finally, one of the big surprises of the night was learning that Nico hadn’t come out to his parents — a big shock given how he acted like Levi early on in the show. Amelia also admitted to Link that she never picked up the blood test, and she wanted to be with someone who would love her regardless.

