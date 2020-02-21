Why is Better Call Saul ending on AMC with season 6?







We don’t think that we have to tell you that Better Call Saul has been an institution over at AMC. It is a frequent presence in awards season, it tells a compelling story, and of course it is part of the greater Breaking Bad universe. We don’t want to see it end anytime soon!

Yet, we have to prepare for that now, given that season 6 is very much going to be the be the final batch of episodes on the network. This is a show that has had a pretty remarkable run and yet now, we have to look towards the end of the road. It’s a sad thing to think about, but this is where we are.

For some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul in video form, check out our take on the series ending below! After you take a look at that, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have some other news coming up before long…

So why is the show ending at this point? A lot of it had to do with some discussions that were going on behind the scenes, as the writers need to figure out when they wanted to conclude this story — and then set a specific end date. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Peter Gould confirmed that the team didn’t come up with a suitable way to conclude the show until fairly recently:

“We didn’t really have a sense of how we were going to end it… until we were working on Season 5 … [As we mapped out the story] it started to speak to us, and the fog cleared a little bit, and we saw a glimpse of where we’re going to land this thing.”

The final season of Better Call Saul is going to run for a little bit longer than expected — think 13 episodes. That means that there’s a chance to tie together some loose ends. To go along with that, we hope there’s a chance to look more towards some flash-forward stories! Take, for example, what is happening with Gene.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now, including a behind-the-scenes video

Are you going to miss Better Call Saul when it is off the air?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around in the event you want some other insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







