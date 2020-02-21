Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 16: Rollins’ sister returns







Next week on Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 16, be prepared to see the return of a familiar face. Rollins’ sister is coming back into the picture! We haven’t seen her as a part of this world in a few seasons, but when she does turn up, there’s a tendency for some sort of chaos to follow. So what happens this time around? She could be involved in an investigation, but there is a chance that there will be a few unexpected twists that go along with it.

Oh, and there are some notable guest stars appearing in this episode beyond just the returning Lindsay Pulsipher. Think along the lines of Mark Linn-Baker, who you otherwise know for his role on Perfect Strangers.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 16 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

02/27/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Rollins’ sister stirs up trouble and a possible SVU investigation when she reports a doctor who trades prescription painkillers for sex. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Jamie Gray Hyder. Guest starring Lindsay Pulsipher, Zuleikha Robinson, Josh Hamilton, James Morrison and Mark Linn-Baker. TV-14

So as we see this episode move forward, we’re prepared to see an advancement within the Amanda/Kim Rollins relationship. What makes her important as a character within this world is that every time you see her, things are slightly different. This is what happens sometimes within the ebbs and flows of life. Nothing is altogether going to be the same every single time people are around each other. Add to that the SVU implications and you’re taking matters to yet another level here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SVU, including more info on what lies ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 16?

How do you think Rollins’ sister will have things unfold? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to also stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article is written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







