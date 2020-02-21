A Million Little Things season 2 episode 15 spoilers: An awkward moment







A Million Little Things season 2 episode 15 carries with it the title of “The Lunch,” but that’s probably meant to do more than make you hungry. This is an installment that is going to be themed all about big moments, including Delilah recognizing that this is a very-important moment in Sophie’s life. Meanwhile, we’ve also got some Gary awkwardness, Rome arranging something big for his future, and a few other assorted odds and ends. One of the things that we’ve always known is that this is a show trying to balance a number of different things, while also not losing sight on the small-but-important moments in between.

Check out the official A Million Little Things season 2 episode 15 synopsis with some more news on what’s coming up next:

Gary accidentally crashes Maggie’s first date with a new guy, and Delilah is forced to have “the talk” with Sophie. Rome has an important meeting with a Hollywood big shot, while Eddie teaches Dakota a tough lesson in what it takes to succeed in the music business.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we’re sure that some of these stories could be resolved … but certainly not all of them. We don’t foresee, for example, there being any closure when it comes to Gary and Maggie for a little while. She may be trying to move forward, but their relationship was so deep and so pivotal to the both of them. This isn’t something that you’re able to just move past within a short period of time. There are also still so many scenarios that could lie before them.

For those wanting some more scoop beyond this particular episode, know this: You’ll be seeing Maggie do what she can to encourage Delilah to put herself out there. That storyline comes to pass in early March.

