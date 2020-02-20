Floribama Shore season 4: Is it renewed, canceled over at MTV?







Is a Floribama Shore season 4 renewal coming? Is that something that we should hope for over at MTV? Within this article, we do our best to both break that down, based on what information is out there.

Let’s kick things off, though, with this rather-sad reminder — for now, there is no official word on a Floribama Shore season 4. That isn’t something that the network has announced one way or another, but we’d say that we’re reasonably optimistic about it at the moment. The ratings remain solid enough, and it does feel like there are still viewers invested in some of these people. Are there stories that were a little redundant and frustrating this season? We’d say that the Jeremiah/Gus bro fight lasted a little bit longer than it should have. Yet, Floribama Shore isn’t some scripted property. It’s based on what’s happening in real life for these people, and the show has to mirror their thoughts and feelings.

If we do get a season 4, we’d say that one of the best things the show can do is to offer up a slightly different setting. After being in the St. Pete/Tampa area in season 3, we’d argue that you could try a different part of Florida and explore what that looks like. Or, maybe you do get back closer to the Florida/Alabama coast. We do personally think that there would be something rather fun that could come from having the crew down in Miami, but that’s mostly due to the fact that we’ve already seen seasons of Jersey Shore down there. This would mostly be a chance to have two different groups explore the same place and understand more of what that looks like.

Hopefully, within the next couple of months we’ll learn the truth on the future of Floribama Shore. After all, it makes sense to begin filming in the summer if that’s possible! That is at the center of what this show is about…

Do you want to see a Floribama Shore season 4 happen over at MTV?

Is there anything that you would change about the series? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for more news. (Photo: MTV.)

