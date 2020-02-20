Station 19 season 3 episode 6 spoilers: A blizzard hits Seattle







As we prepare for Station 19 season 3 episode 6, it’s clear already that a blizzard is going to serve as the backdrop for the story to come. Expect some cold temperatures and with that in mind, also some serious problems.

Oh, and for those wondering, we do think that this episode will be at the very least linked with Grey’s Anatomy — though it may not be a full-on crossover. It’s hard to really speculate on that before seeing the promos. (As of this writing, we haven’t seen the promo for next week of either show.)

What we can at least do now is share with you the official synopsis for what lies ahead, one that breaks down the crisis ahead and also the struggle that some characters are going to be facing:

When a blizzard hits Seattle, Travis must take a difficult call and members of the crew are forced to face their truths. Meanwhile, Ben has rising suspicions about a colleague.

It’s not an easy thing to handle a crisis like a blizzard, and for Travis, he’s going to have to deal with a situation most firefighters (and humans) try to avoid. There are matters of life-and-death that do occasionally come with this job and this could be one of them.

As for the story of one Ben Warren, what we can say is that it’s probably building up towards something big over the next couple of episodes. We can’t confirm as of yet what the culmination of that will be, but we reported recently that there is an enormous episode of Grey’s Anatomy coming up where the two are going to make a potentially life-changing decision. For now, be sure to think of that whatever you want.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 3 episode 6?

