Doctor Who season 12 finale spoilers: Check out the epic new tease







The Doctor Who season 12 finale will officially cap off on the BBC a week from Sunday, and this looks to be as epic an occasion as you’re going to see. You’ve got a showdown with the Cybermen, and then to go along with that a title that is very much cryptic: “Timeless Children.” What we’re expecting from that is rather simple: A story that could throw people for loops and lead to one big twist after the next. The Timeless Child mystery has been a cornerstone of this show from the beginning, and we don’t foresee any bit of evidence that this is going to change over the next week or so.

Interested in a few more details now on what lies ahead here? Then check out the official Doctor Who season 12 finale synopsis below:

‘This is going to hurt.’ In the epic and emotional series finale, the Cybermen are on the march. As the last remaining humans are ruthlessly hunted down, Graham, Ryan and Yaz face a terrifying fight to survive.

Civilisations fall. Others rise anew. Lies are exposed. Truths are revealed. Battles are fought. And for the Doctor – trapped and alone – nothing will ever be the same again.

For some more news on Doctor Who in video form, remember to check out the latest thoughts on the BBC series below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full Doctor Who playlist for more updates.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we should have some answers … but then also a possible cliffhanger. Given the nature of this show and also the mystery of what happened at Gallifrey, it remains to be seen if they want to tie everything together here or not. There are loose ends that could be explored still in season 13, given that we know Jodie Whittaker is already returning as The Doctor. Having that consistency with the lead could mean all sorts of long-term stability.

Related News – Be sure to get more news on Sunday night’s new episode, the first hour of the two-part event

What do you want to see on the Doctor Who season 12 finale?

How do you think that this show is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







