Doctor Who season 12 finale spoilers: Cyberman chaos ahead







Are you ready for the Doctor Who season 12 finale to be one of the greatest installments we’ve seen? The show has set a high bar at the moment with some of the stuff that’s out there. Think along the lines of multiple generations of Cybermen, plus also mysteries like the Timeless Child that are hanging over everything. You’ve also got questions as to whether or not certain characters could be departing the world, as there have been rumors for some time circulating around Tosin Cole as Ryan.

So are we going to get definite answers to the story in the final two episodes? It seems like it, but that doesn’t meant that we’ll get answers for everything. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Chris Chibnall had to say on the subject:

“[The episode] will pay off a lot of the strands that we’ve set running both last year and this year … I’m going to do classic British understatement here: It’s a relatively seismic episode for the Doctor, and for the show. You will get some answers, but you will also be left with a whole load of new questions in true Doctor Who style.

“It is an emotional and narrative roller coaster — for the characters, for the audience. I think you’re going to need a very strong drink … It’s big, it’s action-packed, it’s very, very epic and very, very emotional, and there is a blistering performance from Jodie Whittaker in that final episode. People, I think, are going to feel wrung-out and possibly a little bit open-mouthed.”

Let’s hope that they are open-mouthed, given that there is a season 13 coming and we want people to be on board for that. Hopefully, the end is worth the hype.

