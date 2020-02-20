Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 16 spoilers: A huge decision coming







Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 16 is poised to be the first installment of the ABC series within the month of March, and all signs for now point to it being an especially-crucial hour of TV. This is when you’re going to have a chance to see some big, emotional swings, and to go along with that, a visit back to the past. This episode is entitled “Leave a Light On,” and we’re already wondering if this is one that is poised to address Alex in a rather big way.

For some more news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form, be sure to watch our latest look at the show’s overuse of Station 19 in promos below! Once you do what that, remember to now subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

What’s one of the larger reasons for that? The fact that the synopsis below is so short! With that being said, it does also indicate that this is going to be a huge episode for Bailey and Ben in addition to it being mysterious for other reasons:

Bailey and Ben face a huge, life-altering decision, while Meredith and several of the doctors reflect on the past.

If this is some sort of Alex farewell episode, it would make some sense for the characters to spend some time looking back — especially Meredith. She, Bailey, and Richard are the only three “originals” left — they’ve been there to witness so many other departures, and they’ve had so many emotional goodbyes already. They’ve been through a lot together and it’s fair to remember that there are some more goodbyes likely coming. There’s also the question of when this show itself is saying goodbye — it’s not going to be this season, but who knows beyond that?

In the end, Grey’s Anatomy has had a run on TV that the majority of other shows would only dream of. Hopefully, this episode is a celebration of that, even if there are some hard decisions being made in the present.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to tonight’s new Grey’s Anatomy episode

What do you think could be happening on Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want to see

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







