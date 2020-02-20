Criminal Minds series finale ratings: A solid end for the CBS super-hit







It’s admittedly still weird waking up and realizing that the Criminal Minds series finale has aired on CBS. It’s been fifteen years of having this show in our lives and now, it’s gone. It’ll take some take before we are totally used to it.

Yet, there will always be that little nagging voice in our head saying that there’s a chance, however small it may be, that there could be more of the BAU down the road. There’s nothing confirmed and there may not be anything confirmed for a long time, but we still love this franchise and if you’ve seen the finale (spoiler alert), you know that it ended in a way where you could see more of it down the road.

At least in terms of the ratings, the series finale has a lot to be happy about overall. Last night’s two hours averaged out to a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, its second-highest rating of the season. This final season was only down 7% in the ratings from season 14, and actually performed at least as well, if not better, than many other CBS shows including SEAL Team, SWAT, Evil, All Rise, and the final season of Madam Secretary. It’s also averaging the same as God Friended Me, a show that had the benefit of NFL football for bettter numbers for some of the season. It’s also equal to NCIS: New Orleans in the demo, which had the benefit of airing after FBI.

The message that we’re trying to send here is simply this — the ratings for Criminal Minds were good enough that you could’ve argued for a season 16 renewal now! We don’t know the price tag or the logistics behind the show (CBS doesn’t have a huge ownership stake in it like they do some other programs), but it does have a 15-season run and that should be celebrated. All great things do end eventually, and in this case, we should at least be happy things are ending on a relatively strong note.

