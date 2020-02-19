Criminal Minds season 16: Could the series ever be revived?







Following tonight’s series finale, is there any reason to have hope for a Criminal Minds season 16? Does the end of the series necessarily have to be the end of the road? We know that there are going to be a lot of different questions all about it, mostly because this is a show that we’ve all come to know and love for so many years. We have a hard time imagining that we’re ever going to say goodbye fully, and we’re definitely in an era where there are a lot of revivals and reboots.

Heck, just go ahead and consider a lot of the reports that are out there that there could be a new CSI limited series event. It’s another reminder that there’s a thirst for nostalgia.

Want more news when it comes to Criminal Minds in video form?

While nothing is confirmed about a season 16 and we have a hard time thinking that anything will be soon, it does seem like there could be a willingness on the part of the cast — just like the show itself does suggest that more stories could be possible. Speaking via TVLine, here is some of what Matthew Gray Gubler had to say:

…I know that everything has its time and I’m in no way sad that the show is closing, because I feel like we’ve done it beautifully, and I feel like there are roots there for it to re-hatch later. I kind of liken it to if you go to a concert, at a certain point the band has to leave the stage in order to have an encore. It’s just the natural progression.

For now, we’re going to have some time to see some of these cast members take on some other gigs. We know that Daniel Henney, Paget Brewster, and Adam Rodriguez already have some new roles set up, and others could be announced in the near future.

Are you hoping to get a Criminal Minds season 16 at some point in the future?

