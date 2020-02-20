MacGyver season 4 spoilers: Jeri Ryan to play Mac’s aunt!







We already know that MacGyver has a big part of the title character’s family on the show in Tate Donovan. Now, you can go ahead and add Jeri Ryan to the list, as well!

According to a new report from TV Insider, Jeri Ryan is going to be appearing in a big role moving forward as Gwendolyn Hayes — the sister of Mac’s mom! Speaking to the site, here is what executive producer Peter M. Lenkov had to say about the role:

“[She is] an ex-DXS agent who was presumed dead … Mac never knew she existed, but Gwen was always keeping track of her nephew’s life in the shadows. She is now the presumed head of Codex, the organization that the Phoenix has been hunting this season.”

The obvious thing that is so interesting about this role is that Ryan’s character could be in opposition to Mac, which is a weird thing to think about and it’d probably make for some super-awkward family reunions in the event that we see them on-screen. Yet, there could be a little bit more behind Codex than even we know at the moment.

This news just makes an already-interesting season of MacGyver even better, and it is also nice to get more of Ryan in the midst of what’s been a very exciting past couple of months for her! She’s doing Star Trek: Picard, a significant callback to her past. Some of her other TV appearances include Bosch, Shark, and Body of Proof.

For those who are wondering, Lucas Till already told CarterMatt earlier this year that we are going to be seeing an appearance from Donovan again as Mac’s father a.k.a. Oversight. We’re sure that there are a few other surprises who could turn up here and there, as well.

