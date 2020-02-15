MacGyver season 4 episode 3 spoilers: The airplane crisis







If you love it when MacGyver really thinks outside of the box for a given episode, we come bearing great news. Odds are, you’re going to love season 4 episode 3, as it features one of the crazier missions that we’ve seen on the show so far. You’re going to see the Phoenix Team take to the skies in order to solve an incident on a plane … but they won’t be on the plane when it takes off.

For a little bit more information on that subject, our suggest is pretty simple: Be sure to check out our official MacGyver season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Kid + Plane + Cable + Truck” – MacGyver and the team board a plane that’s mid-flight when the pilot has a heart attack, and discover the medical emergency was intentional, on MACGYVER, Friday, Feb. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Let’s face it — there are a lot of television shows out there who have already introduced us to episodes that take place largely aboard an airplane. Because of that, new shows who are trying it have to attempt something a little bit different .. and we’re happy to see that MacGyver is. It’s one thing for the Phoenix to get aboard a plane in the middle of a flight; it’s another thing altogether for them to then realize that there was some plot to ensure that this entire situation happened in the first place. They have to figure out what’s going on here, but the reality is that they aren’t going to have a whole lot of time in order to figure things out. Their lives are in danger, and the same goes for anyone else who is aboard the flight.

If you love high-octane drama, then rest assured of this — we’re going to be seeing one of the most intense episodes we’ve had in some time. The premise itself does enough to make us curious in what’s to come.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to the series

What do you want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 4 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more information when it comes to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







