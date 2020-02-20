The Rookie season 2 spoilers: Pete Davidson to guest star!







Here is a dose of The Rookie season 2 we never expected — but one that makes us very much giddy.

Speaking to EW Live in a recent interview, show star Nathan Fillion confirmed that the Saturday Night Live cast member will be coming on board for what’s sure to be a memorable guest spot:

“He plays my half-brother. My miscreant, ne’er do well half-brother. One’s a cop, one’s a pain in the a— — and now they’re half-brothers … It’s amazing.”

There’s a lot of fun that could come from this, especially since we feel like these two are going to have a lot of chemistry together. We know that the two worked together on the recent Suicide Squad sequel, and we have a feeling that this casting probably came about as a result of everything that happened there.

The Rookie season 2 is returning this Sunday to ABC after an extended stretch of time off the air. Through that, we’re imagining that there are going to be some chances to learn about Lucy Chen’s fate, plus also some more interesting cases for John Nolan and the rest of the crew.

Davidson’s presence on SNL this season has been a little bit strange — while he’s been listed still as a regular cast member, there are some times where we’ve barely seen him. We know that there are a lot of different gigs that Pete has in the works right now, including a movie with Judd Apatow that he worked on during the off-season.

We’ll see what Davidson brings to the table but, for now, it does feel like he’s going to have a chance to inject some fun and maybe give this show a little bit of a ratings bump. After all, it doesn’t feel like anything is confirmed at the moment in regards to a season 3 — this could help to make a little bit more of the good news come to pass.

