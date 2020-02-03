The Rookie season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Lucy Chen’s fight for her life







It’s been a long wait getting news on The Rookie season 2 episode 11, but we’re now at the point where some of the first details are coming out! This upcoming February 23 episode carries with it the title of “Day of Death” and at the center of this one is a desperate search for Lucy Chen. She was put into a life-threatening situation at the end of the first half of the season and since that time, we’ve been forced to sit around, wait, and speculate.

Yet, will that wait prove to be very much worth it? We’re hoping that it’s possible, but as it turns out, there’s more than one character in danger over the course of the hour. The recently-released The Rookie season 2 episode 11 synopsis serves as just about all of the proof you need of that:

“Day of Death” – Officer Nolan and the entire team are in a desperate search to rescue Officer Chen after her abduction and must attempt to get Rosalind to help them in their search. Meanwhile, after Officer Lopez discovers Wesley unconscious from a dangerous cocktail of alcohol and pills, she is forced to keep him close by on the midseason return of “The Rookie,” airing SUNDAY, FEB. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we’re at least hoping for answers on Chen’s condition — what’s going on with Wesley, meanwhile, feels like something that could last a little bit longer potentially. Addiction and pills/alcohol are not the sort of things that go away within a short period of time.

All in all, we foresee this episode being one mostly about education and learning — to be specific, it’s these characters learning a little bit more of some of the various hardships that can come from unexpected places. You prepare for everything when you put on a badge, but then there are things that can still surprise you in the worst possible ways.

