Survivor: Edge of Extinction episode 3 preview: Will Adam, Denise make a move?







Want to know what’s coming on Survivor: Edge of Extinction episode 3? If it’s anything like the first two episodes, we’re in for a treat!

One of the reasons why we think that this game is so strong right now is simply a matter of the quality of players. There are a TON of great strategists out there who are thinking through every single move. They’ve also all gotten a million-dollar check already. Because of that, we like to think that this gives them a better sense of what they need to do out there.

Also, Tribal Council was incredible tonight, mostly because of Boston Rob encouraging everyone else to dump out their stuff to see who has the immunity idol. Losing Danni was mostly a shock because Parvati was right there and she was vulnerable — yet, you decided to go ahead and get rid of her. Most of the big players are still in the running.

So how do you top some of the incredible entertainment that we saw tonight? Is there any way? Well, the preview for what’s coming on episode 3 showed that there’s a chance that Adam and Denise could make a big move. Meanwhile, it seems like Tyson could be talking about voting off Sandra … and then there is also a moment of Tony catching a big fish with his hands. So, prepare for a lot of strategy and then also some silly comedy at the same exact time.

