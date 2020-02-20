Bachelor Summer Games happening this summer on ABC







Just in case there weren’t enough variations of The Bachelor as a franchise on ABC this year, we now have Bachelor Summer Games. It’s been rumored for some time and now, it does appear to be coming to pass!

During an interview on The Ringer’s Bachelor Party Podcast, ABC’s own Rob Mills officially confirmed the news, noting that this show will happen this summer in between The Bachelorette and then also Bachelor in Paradise. That’s a lot of this franchise! There are reasons to think that this could be a good thing and yet, at the same time, you do run the risk of oversaturation.

At least this is a fun concept … right? For those who aren’t altogether familiar, this new show would be likely based on Bachelor Winter Games, which aired opposite the Winter Olympics and featured contestants from international editions of the show, plus the US, facing off in competitions while also working to find love. It was a fairly ridiculous idea but there was something rather endearing about it. For starters, it allowed us to see more of familiar faces like Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins. The cast is probably a big part of the reason why the first Winter Games worked and if we were going to have this back, more than likely the cast would need to be great.

What makes that tricky? Trying to determine who goes to Summer Games or who goes to Bachelor in Paradise, unless you find a way to send people to both. It was a little different for Winter Games in that it wasn’t filming so close to Paradise.

