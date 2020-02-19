The Bachelorette: Is Hannah Brown out of the running?







We know that there are a ton of people out there who have been wondering if Hannah Brown could repeat as The Bachelorette. Heck, we know that there are a lot of people who want it.

Yet, there is a clear distinction between the demands of some and what is actually going to happen. (Remember, there are also a lot of people out there who are interested in keeping Hannah far away from the franchise — she’s polarizing.) Regardless of whatever you think about Hannah, though, know this — signs point to her not taking the gig now. Also, you may have the Dancing with the Stars tour to thank for it.

For more discussion about the next new The Bachelor episode, be sure to watch our preview below! Once you do that, remember that you can also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. That’s your source for all of the latest news!

In a new post on Instagram, the ABC ballroom competition confirmed that Hannah, the reigning champion, has been added to some other dates. Why this matters is rather simple: These dates conflict with when filming for The Bachelorette takes place. Given the demands that are out there for this show, we can’t imagine her being able to do both — even if a lot of these dates are local to the Los Angeles area (which is where the early stages of The Bachelorette film).

So if Hannah is not the new Bachelorette … who could it be? At the moment, Kelsey Weier seems to be the most likely candidate from this season, though we do wonder if Madison Prewett could be considered if she doesn’t win. Maybe Kelley Flanagan could be considered as a fringe candidate, but we’re thinking that they could also look at some past contenders. Kendall and Tia are two recent names that could be looked at, in addition to the crop from this season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next Bachelor episode

Would you want to see Hannah Brown as the Bachelorette again?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to keep checking back for more news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







