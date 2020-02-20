NCIS season 17: Michael Weatherly chimes in on Tony, Ziva reunion







wo Is there still a chance to see a Tony and Ziva reunion down the road on NCIS? It’s a complicated question, but there may still be a small element of hope here — even after this past episode featured Anthony DiNozzo Senior’s letters talking about seeing the two of them.

In a new post on Twitter, Michael Weatherly suggested that even while Senior talked about meeting up with Tony and Ziva, that doesn’t mean for sure that a family reunion has happened yet. There is even a suggestion that maybe the letters from Senior really weren’t from him. Yet, it sounds like he spoke to Palmer … right? Palmer also did mention that Senior is in Paris with the family — unless Senior is lying for whatever reason. Regardless of however you want to think about the finer details, the implication of Weatherly’s comment remains the same — he’s still suggesting that there is a chance to see Tony and Ziva back together.

We’d argue that there is another possibility still — Ziva and Tony could reunite in a flashback later on. The story doesn’t have to move in a straight line.

What Michael is clearly doing here, though, is giving some hope to people who are upset with the lack of a Tony/Ziva reunion on-screen. It’s something that most wanted to see happen at the end of the first episode of 2020 — after all, that’s when Ziva departed NCIS and was seemingly on her way to meet up with Tony and her daughter Tali again. From there, the DiNozzo Sr. letters were a suggestion that the reunion happened and that the show was moving forward.

Except … maybe that’s not the case? We can’t say for certain that Michael’s comments mean anything, but it’s at least a small sliver of hope that something could still happen. We think that he does want people to be hopeful. It’s just hard to imagine it happening until closer to the end of the season given Weatherly’s production commitments to Bull as well as the fact that there are no details out there from production right now about Cote de Pablo returning.

Do you still want to see a Tony – Ziva reunion on NCIS season 17?

Hi. The thing to remember about DiNozzo Sr. is that he is extremely gullible. Most Con-Men are. You didn’t see a family reunion happen (or a long ago death happen!)… so maybe it didn’t happen? #ncis #tiva #holdout #headsmack — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) February 19, 2020

