With that said, we don’t want to leave you hanging before getting to the rather-unfortunate news: We are in the midst of a One Chicago break at the moment. It’s not an altogether long one, but the franchise is going to be taking a week to recharge the batteries. This does happen here and there, but the positive news is that there are at least two new consecutive episodes airing on the other side. That leaves you with a lot of encouraging stuff to look forward to without having to wait until too deep into the spring to see it.

So while you wait for these new episodes, why not check out a handful of details on what’s ahead below?

Season 5 episode 15, “I Will Do No Harm” – 02/26/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Charles and Dr. Manning treat a patient who is fully invested in pretending to be someone other than himself. Noah begins to doubt his abilities as a doctor. Dr. Marcel and Dr. Choi are faced with a tough ethical decision. Dr. Halstead puts his faith in an addict. TV-14

Season 5 episode 16, “Who Should Be the Judge” – 03/04/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : A convicted murderer’s escape hits close to home when several members of the team find themselves in danger. Dr. Charles and Dr. Halstead continue to clash over patient treatment plans. Dr. Choi and April discover the truth about a patient’s scam. Maggie finally receives some good news. TV-14

Just in case that isn’t enough for you to be excited about in regards to what’s ahead, remember that there is also a crossover coming featuring both Chicago PD and then also Chicago Fire. Sure, it would’ve been fun to see Med included and have a proper three-way event again, but we tend to only see it in one major crossover event a year. Logistically, we know it’s hard to make those schedules work completely.

