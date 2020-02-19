Better Call Saul season 5 video: Saul’s jury-duty lesson







We are getting near the Better Call Saul season 5 premiere on AMC this Sunday, and there’s one more video the network has up their sleeve!

Over the course of the past several weeks, we’ve seen a series of “instructional videos” hit the web featuring a lot of different characters. We’ve seen Gus Fring talk about ironing a shirt, while we’ve also seen Kim Wexler talk about the art of negotiation. Our favorite, though, may be Mike teaching viewers how to make the perfect pimento cheese sandwich. It was fantastic in just how ridiculous it was.

Well, today we’ve got a new video featuring Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, and his purpose seems to be pretty-much clear — working to teach viewers how to get out of jury duty. What are some of his suggestions? He mentions to act confused when you arrive, to be overly sympathetic to the plight of criminals, not wearing appropriate clothing, or eating a ton of onions in advance. (We’re not sure if the clothing one’s going to work — sorry for that, Saul.)

The video, like all of the others, is a fun little out-of-context way to prepare for what lies ahead on season 5. It does feel like a conversation that Saul would have with people, as skirting around the rule of law is going to be one of his favorite pursuits moving forward. This is a character who has become somewhat disenfranchised with the legal system — after losing his license and getting it back, he’s going to live “in the moment.” Or, he’s at least going to live on his own terms and dig the largest hole imaginable for himself. We know that this is one that leads to him being Gene in the future.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 5?

