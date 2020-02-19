New Amsterdam season 2 episode 15 spoilers: Will Max break the rules?







Are you interested in getting some additional information in regards to New Amsterdam season 2 episode 15? This is a story entitled “Double Blind.” It’s also going to be an episode where Max is basically told to break the rules if he has to — anything to slow down an opioid problem that is starting to take the hospital by siege.

What we’re basically getting here can be described as an ever-escalating problem — unless there is drastic change, there may not be a way to correct anything. We know that Max is determined to solve problems, but this is going to take more steps and more hoops than almost anything that he’s taken on before. Not only that, but there are reasons to think that some could stand in his way.

Below, CarterMatt has the full New Amsterdam season 2 episode 15 synopsis with more news all about what’s coming up:

02/25/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : When tasked with turning the opioid epidemic around, Max shuts down the ED and proposes a massive change. Meanwhile, Sharpe goes great lengths to prove a point. TV-14

We’ll admit that there is something very compelling about seeing Max be told to effectively violate whatever rule that he has to in order to get the job done. This is a different look and total different speed for this show in a lot of ways, since Max is often kept in line more by those who are around him in advisory roles.

Given that New Amsterdamis a show where there are often a number of different things going on at once, we have a hard time thinking that this story will end up feeling any different. Max and the opioid crisis will take center stage, but it’s just scratching the surface of what’s happening around it. Sharpe’s story could be viewed the same way.

