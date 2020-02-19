Ink Master season 13 episode 7: About that shocking ending…







Tonight, Ink Master season 13 episode 7 had its most shocking ending of the season — and for a few different reasons.

Let’s start things off here with Jason Elliott, who decided to take one for his two-person team and then stick his neck out in the competition. He put himself on the line, which speaks a good bit towards his confidence in his abilities. That’s a confidence that he has had pretty much throughout his run on the show. However, at times his desire for artistry has led to him not always following the rules exactly. This led to the next big surprise of the episode: Jason being eliminated at the hands of the judges.

Was it right that Jason was eliminated at this point? He probably had the tattoo that was the most out-of-line with American Traditional, but Raul had been in danger before and was weaker as an artist all-season. Yet, Ink Master doesn’t really work like that — it’s about what you do in one given challenge as opposed to some of your work over the entire season. Jason was sent packing and we were shocked … for at least a few seconds.

This brought us to the final surprise of the night, as in the closing minutes Dave Navarro opted to save Jason using his pardon — a new twist introduced to the show. This is a way to keep good artists from leaving before his team. Jason is a fantastic artist, but does this twist eliminate the shock value of the show? You can argue that, just like you can argue that this twist does also mean that a two-time competitor is effectively getting his third chance now.

As for whether or not this opportunity changes Jason in some way … we’ll have to wait and see. Everyone on the show will seemingly know that he’s only there because of what Dave did, and that could change a lot of the social dynamics in a pretty interesting way.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ink Master right now

What did you think about tonight’s Ink Master surprise?

Do you think that this pardon twist is a good one? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, be sure to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







