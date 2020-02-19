NCIS season 17 addresses Tony, Ziva reunion in episode 16







Just in case you’ve been wondering what happened to Tony and Ziva on NCIS season 17, tonight’s new episode at least offered up some update. It’s not a full-on reunion by any means, but at least we have a reminder that the two are happy.

Thanks to a letter from Anthony DiNozzo Sr. tonight, we had a chance to learn that Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly’s characters are reunited. Meanwhile, Jimmy was forced to go around the office and collect hugs as a means of saying thanks. We’ve assumed for some time that Tony and Ziva are off somewhere happy, but we did wonder if the show would ever opt to actually showcase the two characters together. After all, we know that so many were hoping for the two to reunite in the flesh. That didn’t happen, regardless the reason for it.

For some other news on NCIS right now in video form, check out some new episode discussion at the bottom of this article now! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and be sure to view our NCIS playlist. We’ll have more episode discussions, previews, and a lot more there!

Is there still a chance to see Cote or Michael on the show moving forward? The way that we look at it is simply this: The door is never fully closed. We definitely think that there is a chance to feature these two performers depending on whatever the story is — by appearing four times this season alone, it’s clear that Ziva is very much a primary part of the NCIS family these days. A Weatherly return is complicated largely due to his series-regular status in Bull.

By mentioning DiNozzo Senior, the show is also doing their part to recognize one of their most-notable recurring characters. We know that Robert Wagner was originally supposed to return for what was reported to be an “unusual” episode — which sounds a lot like tonight’s. However, he was not listed in the guest cast leading up to the episode airing and the character seems to be overseas. We’ll have to wait and see if there is a chance to see Wagner a little bit later on down the road.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the next NCIS episode

What did you think of the Tony – Ziva mention on NCIS tonight?

Share now in the comments below! (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







