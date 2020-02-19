FBI season 2 episode 17 return date: Story of ‘Broken Promises’







Curious to know the FBI season 2 episode 17 return date on CBS, or to get some more information about what’s coming? Regardless of what you’re looking for within this article, we come bearing information!

Unfortunately, we also come bearing some bad news — there is no new episode coming on the network next week — or the week after either. We’re gearing up for one of our larger hiatuses of the season now, given that the series is not going to come back until we get around to Tuesday, March 10. That’s a pretty substantial wait, but we hope that it will prove to be worthwhile. There are still a lot of big storylines that are coming this season, and one of the most-important ones within this episode could change almost the entire career for Maggie as she knows it.

Want a little bit more news about that? Then we suggest that you check out the full FBI season 2 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Broken Promises” – When the team is called to the scene of a murder, they quickly suspect political motivation, but when another murder occurs, they work to uncover a common thread before more bodies pile up. Also, Maggie contemplates a decision that could affect her entire career, on FBI, Tuesday, March 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So what is this decision? We probably won’t get too many more details in the immediate future, but there is something to be remembered when you work for the Bureau — there is always a high likelihood of change. You have to prepare for different responsibilities and assignments, and often you don’t have a lot of say in what is going to happen. The only thing that we can hope for is that Maggie’s decision is a positive one, and not something that is going to cause her a great deal of anguish.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on FBI, including some other updates on where things go from here

What do you want to see when it comes to FBI season 2 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around to make certain you don’t miss any other scoop. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







