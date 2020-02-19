This Is Us season 4 episode 14: What was in the time capsule?







Tonight, This Is Us season 4 episode 14 brought us a truly fantastic episode, one that spelled out some very important stuff from the past. Marc is now gone, Kate in the present trusted Toby with the baby, and Kevin is now aware of his mother’s diagnosis. After spending the past couple of weeks wondering if him being the last to know would cause a major problem, in the end everything seems okay. It doesn’t feel as though he and Randall are going to be estranged down the road because of that. Maybe some other stuff, but seemingly not that.

What was one of the more meaningful parts of this episode, meanwhile, was learning about some of the various objects that were present within the time capsule. This is something NBC hyped up leading to the episode, and each one of them were meaningful in their one way. Take, for example, getting a reminder that Sophie means so much to Kevin both in the past and the present. Or, finding out that Randall’s had just a puzzle piece of Jack’s head in it. This was a reminder of his indecisive nature and his stress — key components to who he is as a character in the present.

Yet, perhaps the most powerful inclusion in the time capsule was a message left by Jack to the Big Three, coupled with a crumpled-up drawing of a dream home. This is something that Rebecca ended up taking out of the trash before putting it in — a reminder of what could be next for the Pearsons. While Jack died, we know that Kevin ends up building a version of this house on that very property — it is the setting for the flash-forward timeline where Rebecca is seemingly on her deathbed and characters are showing up to pay her a visit. This episode brought us, as well, our first look at Flash-Forward Kevin — he’s alive. (Also, he’s sporting a beard.)

What did you think about This Is Us season 4 episode 14 overall?

