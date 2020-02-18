The Flash season 6 episode 13 spoilers: Why is Grodd back?







Ready for The Flash season 6 episode 13? We think there’s one word to describe it that will get everyone to raise an eyebrow: Grodd. He’s one of the most iconic villains within the world of this show, but what’s so interesting about “Grodd Friended Me” is that he may not be serving as all that much of an adversary at all. We don’t necessarily think that he can be trusted, but the relationship between him and Barry Allen is a little bit more complicated.

So what makes this story so exciting? Just check out the full The Flash season 6 episode 13 synopsis, given that it comes with a little bit more news on what lies ahead:

GRODD RETURNS – Feeling overwhelmed with all the changes since Crisis, Barry (Grant Gustin) conducts an experiment that goes awry and puts him directly in Gorilla Grodd’s (voiced by David Sobolov) path. Expecting the worst, Barry is surprised when Grodd asks for his help. Unfortunately for both The Flash and Grodd, things get worse when another villain appears – Solovar (voiced by Keith David). Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) works with Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) to escape the Mirrorverse. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert (#613). Original airdate 2/25/2020.

Through this episode, we’re hoping for just some lighthearted fun. It’s hard to really have too much more of a vaulted expectation for it. There will be times for the story to get more serious, but we only recently made it through the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. That’s some serious stuff. There’s no real reason for the show to dive head-first into some super-serious territory now with Barry. There is probably something a little more lasting with Iris, given that we don’t think that Eva is a character going anywhere in the near future. It’s hard to imagine that she would given her namesake and all of the Mirror Master tie-ins that are taking place at the moment.

