The Walking Dead season 10 episode 9 sneak peek: Carol and the trap







It’s been a long wait, but come Sunday night The Walking Dead season 10 episode 9 is going to arrive. To the surprise of no one, it’s also going to be pretty horrifying for some of the characters involved — with Carol leading the way.

One of the things to remember is that through the first half of season 10, we had the beginnings of a war between Alpha and Melissa McBride’s character. Carol had reasons to hate her, and there was a very-present eagerness and a desire to take her down if it was possible. We definitely do think that’s on her mind, but there’s another obstacle that awaits Carol now: Zombies. A lot of zombies.

The reveal of the Whisperers’ zombie horde was important at the end of the midseason finale. After all, it showed us just what Alpha’s crew has been assembling, and with her lighting a fire now, Alpha is setting up Carol and company to be zombie chow. Taking down Alpha may very well be a priority of the next batch of episodes, but this is really a “one step at a time” sort of situation. For now, escaping this position has to take precedent over just about everything … and we’ve got a good feeling that doing this is not going to be easy.

Will this episode have some surprises beyond just Alpha’s latest actions? We certainly hope so! After all, there are also still questions as to how Michonne could be departing the series, plus new faces to introduce and the possibility that Maggie could be reintroduced. We do know already that Lauren Cohan will be back in a much larger capacity for the already-renewed season 11.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead season 10 episode 9?

Do you think that Alpha is about to claim some more lives? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: AMC.)

