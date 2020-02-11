The Walking Dead season 10 spoilers: First episode 9, 10 details







It’s been a long wait, but come Sunday, February 23, The Walking Dead season 10 episode 9 is finally going to air! There’s a lot of story that the show now has to get to, whether it be looking at the zombie horde that was uncovered in the closing minutes, the status of Michonne, and then also some new dangers that are going to arrive. While we have the Whisperers and all sorts of other stuff to be afraid of, nobody can forget about the walkers. After all, they are always there.

To help tide you over until February 23 rolls around, we suggest that you check out (via SpoilerTV) some of the first episode details below.

Season 10 episode 9, “Squeeze” – In the mid-season premiere, our group must figure out how to get out of a precarious situation.

season 10 episode 10, “Stalker” – Our group must defend Alexandria from a threatening, outside force.

The biggest thing we’re anticipating over the course of the course of the rest of the season is chaos — some characters could die, and there could be others who are gravely changed by what happens. We mostly want to see the conflict between Carol and Alpha play out in grand fashion, since this is one of the most powerful undercurrents to what we’ve seen over the rest of the season.

Would it be great if these synopses actually revealed a little bit more? Sure, but we’ve learned at this point that this is not what The Walking Dead does.

What do you want to see on The Walking Dead season 10 episode 9 and beyond?

Are there specific storylines you’re looking forward to? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

