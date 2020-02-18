MacGyver season 4 spoilers: Jorge Garcia making Hawaii Five-0 crossover







For those of you eager to see a Hawaii Five-0 – MacGyver crossover over the next few months, consider this an answer to some of your demands and hopes!

In a new post on Twitter, the official MacGyver account confirmed that Jorge Garcia will be appearing as his famed Five-0 character of Jerry on an upcoming episode of the CBS series. This will allow MacGyver to still feel like a part of the shared universe, something that cannot happen all that often due to it filming on the other side of the country.

For longtime fans of Lost, this is absolutely a treat given that Garcia and Henry Ian Cusick worked together on that show for many years. That was probably one of the reasons why this was so appealing!

Also, Garcia returning to the world after departing Five-0 following the premiere makes sense. Executive producer Peter M. Lenkov told CarterMatt las fall that he still had hopes to feature Jerry in some upcoming stories, and that Garcia would not be departing the extended universe for good. As someone who loves having Jorge in just about anything, this is a cause for celebration. It’s something that we would love to see MacGyver do more of since it’s a way to remind viewers that it is technically a part of the same world as both Magnum PI and Five-0. The last time that we had a crossover with MacGyver heavily involved was back in the earlier days of its run. That was when several stars of that show managed to head out to Hawaii and spend some time with some familiar Five-0 faces. (Oddly, the two most notable Five-0 actors in that episode where Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, and neither are series regulars on that show anymore.)

What do you think about Jorge Garcia appearing on MacGyver season 4?

Do you want to see more mini-crossovers like this happen in the future? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

