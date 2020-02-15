Hawaii Five-0 season 10 spoilers: MacGyver actor to be possible regular







There’s a good chance that Hawaii Five-0 season 11 could have a brand-new series regular in tow, and we’re certainly curious to learn a little more about it.

For now, though, here is what we know. According to a new report coming in courtesy of Deadline, MacGyver actor Lance Gross will be appearing in two episodes in April; depending on what happens with a renewal (which seems likely), there’s a good chance that he will become a regular for season 11.

While we last saw Gross not too long ago as Billy Colton on MacGyver, he will not be playing the same character here. Instead, his role is that of Lincoln Cole, described as “a decorated war hero and ex-Marine Gunnery Sergeant with the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team. Lincoln’s actions as an anonymous good Samaritan now have him in the cross-hairs of some very dangerous people, and McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and Five-0 are determined to protect him at all costs.” It sounds on paper like he could be wrapped up in a larger story, one that could easily continue forward moving into a new season.

Gross seems to be joining a cast of Hawaii Five-0 that is already rather massive. Even with Jorge Garcia departing at the start of the season, you still have Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Ian Anthony Dale, Chi McBride, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero, and Taylor Wily as a part of the core cast. Meanwhile, Katrina Law joined as a regular a little bit earlier on this season. While it hasn’t been confirmed as of yet that all of these actors will be returning for season 11, we like to believe so. One of the reasons why this show works with a larger cast is that they find some unique ways to rotate people around — several actors get breaks over the course of a season, and it does allow for a larger range of interesting stories.

For now, there are a wide range of great Hawaii Five-0 stories happening in season 10! Continue to check them out Friday nights on CBS.

