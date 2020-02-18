Who won America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Marcelito Pomoy, V. Unbeatable







Who was the winner of America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 2? Within this article, we’re going to break some of that down!

Entering the episode, we felt like there were only two candidates to win the whole shebang in the end — Marclito Pomoy and V. Unbeatable. The two of them have been outstanding throughout most of the season, and their talents have been very much on display. Of course, there are still some fringe contenders as well — Duo Transcend has gotten better and better with each passing performance, while Angelina Jordan was a deserving contender with a big voice.

Yet, in the end, there could only be one champion. That’s what we’re going to be focusing on within this article, so we recommend if you want some more updates over the course of the night.

The first thing that AGT: The Champions did tonight was narrow down the field. First, we lost Boogie Storm, and then we lost Hans. No surprise there. It was a little bit harder when we lost Alexa Lauenburger, even though she probably wasn’t a contender, either.

In the end, the top five were Marcelito Pomoy, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, Duo Transcend, V. Unbeatable, and Tyler Butler-Figueroa. We would swap out Angelina for Tyler but otherwise, we’re cool with this top five.

In fifth place was Sandou Trio Russian Bar. Meanwhile, in fourth place was Marcelito Pomoy … what?! How did that happen?! Tyler Butler-Figueroa is third, and that led to a showdown between Duo Transcend and V. Unbeatable for the big prize at the very end of the show.

What do you think about the America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 2 winner?

