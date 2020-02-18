Manifest season 2 episode 8 return date for Josh Dallas, cast







Are you interested in learning the Manifest season 2 episode 8 return date on NBC? Consider this piece your early scoop news on that subject!

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been lucky enough to get a BIG dose of Manifest-related content. We’ve learned more about Zeke, saw Olive explore a completely different side of herself with the Believers, and also a number of big-time twists as the Major continues a lot of her plotting behind the scenes. It’s been a thrilling season! Yet, this is going to be an opportunity to catch your breath since there is no new episode next week — you’ll be waiting until March 2 in order to see precisely what’s going to be coming up next.

What are we expecting at the moment? For starters, more answers about Death Days, more relationships twists, and above all else further moments of emotional clarity for some of these characters. We feel for Ben Stone, for example — he’s been forced to endure so much tumult, mostly due to the fact that he’s constantly had the weight of so many other people on his shoulders. He hasn’t really had all that many opportunities to really live and think for himself. Maybe that changes.

Beyond the story of the show, we’re also hoping that there are going to be some opportunities over the next week for more and more viewers to discover the world of Manifest and get on board watching live. As good as we think that the season has been so far, at the same time it’s still very much within that bubble-show territory. We don’t think we’ve seen anything just yet that makes us altogether confident that we’re going to be seeing a season 3. Let’s cross our fingers and hope some of the DVR ratings are a reflection of that at the moment.

