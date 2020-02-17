9-1-1: Lone Star episode 7 spoilers: A runaway bull & a car lot







9-1-1: Lone Star episode 7 is going to continue what is a brief tradition for the series: Finding a way to localize rescues. There is an established 9-1-1 brand thanks to the flagship show, but the writers seem to be cognizant of the fact that they can’t tell the same exact stories all over again. They have to find a way to mix things up a little bit, and create some crises that can only happen in places like Texas. That seems to be the inspiration behind a lot of what the writers are coming up with.

Take, for example, the story all about a runaway bull who finds a way to cause some chaos. We’re just curious how the production team managed to pull this off — there’s working with animals, and then there is working with runaway bulls.

Below, CarterMatt has the full 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 7 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming:

Owen and the team race to deal with a runaway bull at a used car lot and an apparent electrocution at the hands of an LA transplant. Meanwhile, Owen is determined to prove he is physically fit for the job while undergoing chemo and Michelle gets the strongest lead yet on her missing sister in the all-new “Bum Steer” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 24 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-107) (TV-14 D, L, V)

When it comes to personal stories, the one for Owen is going to be one of the biggest this season. His chemo battle is one of the most important ones you’ll see all season long. We certainly don’t think that the writers are going to send Rob Lowe away from his own show, but they absolutely want you to have a little bit of fear. If they didn’t, wouldn’t they have created a different story here in the first place?

